The 41-year-old Pastor Kwame Nkansah reportedly forcibly had sex with the victim with the excuse of delivering her from the spirit of pre-marital sex and directed by the Holy Spirit to cleanse the girl.
I was led by the spirit to defile my daughter - Pastor confesses
The head Pastor of the African Faith Church at Nhinahin is in the grips of the police for allegedly defiling his 14-year-old daughter in the Ashanti Region.
The pastor who doubles as a carpenter was picked up by the Ashanti regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit. (DOVVSU).
In December 2020, the pastor accused his biological daughter of breaking her virginity.
The 14-year old denied the allegations leveled against her by her father but she was forced to admit it under pressure.
This opened the floodgates for her father to abuse her sexually by saying the Holy Spirit has asked him to cleanse her of the bad omen of pre-marital sex.
The victim who is a JHS 3 student of St. Paul's Junior High School felt uncomfortable with the act reportedly opened up to some neighbours and the police upon intelligence and investigations arrested the pastor.
According to the Ashanti Regional Coordinator of DOVVSU, Superintendent Suzanna Dery, the suspect after the act warned the girl not to tell anyone else she would die.
She added that the suspect earlier denied but later confessed the crime.
