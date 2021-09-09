The pastor who doubles as a carpenter was picked up by the Ashanti regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit. (DOVVSU).

In December 2020, the pastor accused his biological daughter of breaking her virginity.

The 16-year old denied the allegations leveled against her by her father but she was forced to admit it under pressure.

This opened the floodgates for her father to abuse her sexually by saying the Holy Spirit has asked him to cleanse her of the bad omen of pre-marital sex.

The victim who is a JHS 3 student of St. Paul's Junior High School felt uncomfortable with the act reportedly opened up to some neighbours and the police upon intelligence and investigations arrested the pastor.

According to the Ashanti Regional Coordinator of DOVVSU, Superintendent Suzanna Dery, the suspect after the act warned the girl not to tell anyone else she would die.