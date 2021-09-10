The 41-year-old Pastor Paul Kwame Nkansah who forcibly had sex with the victim with the excuse of delivering her from the spirit of pre-marital sex and directed by the Holy Spirit to cleanse the girl pleaded guilty to the two charges of defilement and incest.
Pastor jailed 24 years for defiling 14-yr-old daughter
The head Pastor of the African Faith Tabernacle Church at Nhinahin in the Atwima Mponua District in the Ashanti Region has been sentenced to 24-years in prison with hard labour for defiling his 14-year-old daughter.
The court presided over by Patricia Amponsah found him guilty and sentenced him to 22 years in prison for defilement and 24 years in prison for incest.
The pastor who doubles as a carpenter was picked up by the Ashanti regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit. (DOVVSU).
In December 2020, the pastor accused his biological daughter of breaking her virginity.
But the victim denied the allegations leveled against her by her father but she was forced to admit it under pressure.
