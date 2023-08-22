ADVERTISEMENT
Pastors who are still on National Cathedral Board corrupt — Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Emmanuel Tornyi

Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrew, the founder of Life Assembly Worship Centre popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has said senior members of the Clergy who form the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral are corrupt.

According to him, the men of God who are still pursuing the National Cathedral project despite all its controversies as corrupt and fake.

"Those pastors on that board who have not resigned, I don't think they are pastors from God or Bible preaching pastors. They are not true men of God, if they were they would see the beginning and end of this project.

"Those who resigned realized they were on the wrong path but those who keep on telling Nana Akufo-Addo to move on don’t know what they are doing. They are corrupt," Osofo Kyiri Abosom said on GHOne TV.

He disclosed that the National Cathedral project will not and never be completed adding that it will not see the light of day.

"I don't think he will be able to build it, because it is not the will of God. It is the well of people pushing him. These fake prophets and pastors.

"They are those pushing him to build the cathedral and that is why it couldn’t materialize," he noted.

However, three senior members of the Clergy who are members of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral have resigned.

The pastors are Mensa Otabil, General Overseer of International Central Gospel Church; Dag Heward-Mills, founder and leader of the Lighthouse Chapel International; and Cephas Omenyo, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church.

