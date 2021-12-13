The Awards scheme, by RAD Communications Limited, celebrated and honoured individuals and organizations in the media and communications space for their contribution towards industry and national development.
Paul Adom Otchere & Good Evening Ghana win big at NCA (Full list of winners)
The third edition of the National Communications Awards came off on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.
Some of the big winners for the night include Paul Adom-Otchere, host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, news and current affairs show. He was adjudged TV Show Host of the Year (Male) and also Media Man of the Year.
His programme, Good Evening Ghana was adjudged TV Programme of the Year.
Metro TV won TV Station of the Year.
Below is the full list of winners for the 3rd National Communications Award;
- • Outstanding Student Journalist of the Year – STEPHEN BERNARD DONKOR
- Outstanding Student in PR/Corporate Communication – KRAMPA JOEL
- Online Radio Host Of The Year - JOENASH
- Online TV Host Of The Year - MAAME AFIA AMANKWAA PAM
- Outstanding faith-based Media Personality of the Year - MADONNA OPONG
- Faith-Based Online Media Company of the Year - TANGIBLE WORD
- Online Media Personality of the Year - KOBBY KYEI
- Creative Personality of the Year – Graphic Design/Branding - NANA K DUAH
- Entertainment Show Host of the Year - JACQULINE ACQUAYE
- Videographer Of The Year - BLAYZ PICTURES
- Outstanding Film Personality (Acting) – ELAINE ALEXIS ATTOH
- Most Outstanding Event MC Of The Year - KABUTEYMYMC
- Outstanding Poet/Spoken Word Artist of the Year - RHYMESONNY
- Rising Star – Media - ELAINE ALEXIS ATTOH
- Outstanding Communication/Media Education Personality - CHARLES NII AYIKU AYIKU
- Blogger Of The Year - SIKA OFFICIAL
- Media CEO/MD/GM of the Year - DR FADDA DICKSON NARH
- Media Group of the Year – DESPITE MEDIA
- Emerging Media CEO of the Year – OHENE KWAME FRIMPONG
- Brand Ambassador of the Year - MIKKI OSEI BERKO
- Radio Programme of the Year - OYEREPA AFUTUO
- Radio Station of the Year – OYEREPA FM
- Brand Influencer Of The Year- PORTIA WEKIA
- TV Show Host of the Year (Female) - ELIANE ALEXIS ATTOH
- Tv Newscaster of the Year (English) DELA MICHEL
- Tv Newscaster Of The Year (Local) - AFIA AMANKWAAH TAMAKLOE
- TV Station of the Year – METRO TV
- Advertising Company of the Year – APEX ADVERTISING
- Best Corporate Communications Team (Public Sector) – MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATION
- Best Corporate Communications Team (Private Sector)- JOSPONG GROUP
- Best Corporate Communications Team (Energy) – VOLTA RIVER AUTHORITY
- Best Corporate Communications Team (SME) – QUICK CREDIT
- Content Creator of The Year (Social Media) - WESLEY KESSE
- Digital Marketing Personality of the Year - EDWARD ASARE
- TV Programme of the Year - GOODEVENING GHANA
- TV Show Host of the Year (Male) - PAUL ADOM OTCHERE
- Radio Show Host of the Year (Male) - NOEL NUTSUGAH
- Radio Show Host of the Year (Female) - EUNICE NAA AMERLEY NORTEY (AUNTIE NAA)
- Radio Newscaster of the Year (Local) - POMAAH KYEKYEKU
- SPORTs Journalist of the year - MICHEAL ODURO
- Digital Man of the Year – MR ALEX DADEY
- Fintech Company of the Year - ZEEPAY
- IT Leadership Personality Award – EBO RICHARDSON
- Digital Solutions Brand of the Year – KGL SOLUTION
- Outstanding Electronic Retail Brand of the Year – KAB-FAM GHANA LIMITED
- Woman of Excellence (Marketing & Corporate Comms) – VERONICA OFOSUHEMAA OWUSU-ANSAH
- Cybersecurity Consulting Brand of the Year – CYBERTEQ FALCON LIMITED
- Industry Spotlight Award (Corporate Communication Professional) - EDINAM ADJEI-SIKA
- Excellence IN CSR – Technology Company – KGL FOUNDATION
- Radio Personality of the Year - GODFREY AINOO
- TV Personality of the Year - STACY AMOATENG
- Media Legacy Honour – Personality & Mentorship Award - TOMMY ANNAN FORSON
- Media Legacy Honour – Entrepreneurship and Employment Award – DR. OSEI KWAME DESPITE
- Woman of Impact Honour – DR STELLA AGYENIM BOATENG
- Media Man of the Year - PAUL ADOM OTCHERE
- Media Woman of the Year - STACY AMOATENG
- Corporate Communication Professional of the year – SOPHIA LISSAH KUDJORDJI
- Inspirational personality of the year -– JANE REASON AKUSHIKA AHADZIE
- Most Promising Ceo Of The Year - KENNEDY OSEI
- Events Beverage of the year - BEL BEVERAGES
- Media Women Empowerment Award - THE STAND POINT SHOW
- Most innovative Payment brand of the year- GHIPSS
- Event legacy Honour - AFI AMORO
- Special Honour - Communications Leadership Honour – HON. URSULA OWUSU-EKUFUL
