Photos: Bawumia commissions Tamale International Airport phase II project

Dr. Bawumia, who initiated the project with a groundbreaking ceremony on August 15, 2019, expressed his joy at the completion of the Tamale International Airport Phase II after four years. He emphasized the significance of the project in fostering economic trading activities, reinforcing Tamale's status as a Sub-Saharan Hub Airport, and serving as an alternative to Kotoka International Airport.

The works carried out at the airport encompass an approximately 5,000 square meter expandable ultra-modern terminal building with an annual passenger capacity of 400,000, a multi-purpose terminal (Hajj Facility), a 5km single carriageway access road, a 330-capacity car park, a technical hub for managing electricity and wastewater treatment, and other auxiliary facilities.

The new terminal building features a VIP lounge, two boarding gates, two self-service check-in kiosks, eight check-in desks, airline offices, and commercial retail areas.

Despite its extensive scope, the Phase II Project cost $70 million, significantly lower than the $110 million incurred during Phase I, conducted between 2014 and 2016, which included the extension of the runway by one kilometer, the installation of lights, and partial fencing of the airport.

The Northern Region, renowned for its agricultural and economic activities, stands to benefit from the airport's strategic location within the Sahelian belt, known as the food basket of Ghana. The Tamale International Airport is expected to facilitate access to markets for local agricultural produce, boost tourism, and attract passengers from neighboring countries.

The government plans to utilize the airport to support the programs of the Northern Development Authority (NDA) by harnessing fresh agricultural produce for export and generating employment and wealth in the region. This boost in agriculture will also support the development of agro-based industries in Northern Ghana.

