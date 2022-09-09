Former president John Mahama joined friends and loved ones at the Cedar Mountain Chapel in Accra to pay their final respect to Justine Avle.
Photos of Bernard Avle at the funeral of his wife will break your heart
The wife of ace Ghanaian broadcaster Bernard Koku Avle, Mrs. Justine Avle has been laid to rest.
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and corporate society attended the service to mourn with him as he laid his wife to eternity.
The family has set Sunday, September 11, 2022, for thanksgiving.
There will be a thanksgiving service at the same church where family members and loved ones will converge and there will be no wake keeping.
Mrs. Avle was pronounced dead at a medical facility in Accra on August 3, 2022, after collapsing.
Bernard Avle who is the host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM and Point of View Show on Citi TV married Justine in 2011.
They had five kids together, four boys and a girl who's about 3 months old.
Justine Avle died on the evening of August 3, 2022, after a short illness.
