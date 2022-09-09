Photos of Bernard Avle at the funeral of his wife will break your heart

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and corporate society attended the service to mourn with him as he laid his wife to eternity.

Pulse Ghana

The family has set Sunday, September 11, 2022, for thanksgiving.

There will be a thanksgiving service at the same church where family members and loved ones will converge and there will be no wake keeping.

Pulse Ghana

Mrs. Avle was pronounced dead at a medical facility in Accra on August 3, 2022, after collapsing.

Bernard Avle who is the host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM and Point of View Show on Citi TV married Justine in 2011.

Pulse Ghana

They had five kids together, four boys and a girl who's about 3 months old.

Pulse Ghana

Justine Avle died on the evening of August 3, 2022, after a short illness.