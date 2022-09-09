RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Photos of Bernard Avle at the funeral of his wife will break your heart

Emmanuel Tornyi

The wife of ace Ghanaian broadcaster Bernard Koku Avle, Mrs. Justine Avle has been laid to rest.

Bernard Avle's wife laid to rest
Bernard Avle's wife laid to rest

Former president John Mahama joined friends and loved ones at the Cedar Mountain Chapel in Accra to pay their final respect to Justine Avle.

Recommended articles

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and corporate society attended the service to mourn with him as he laid his wife to eternity.

Bernard Avle's wife laid to rest
Bernard Avle's wife laid to rest Pulse Ghana

The family has set Sunday, September 11, 2022, for thanksgiving.

There will be a thanksgiving service at the same church where family members and loved ones will converge and there will be no wake keeping.

John Mahama consoles Bernard Avle
John Mahama consoles Bernard Avle Pulse Ghana

Mrs. Avle was pronounced dead at a medical facility in Accra on August 3, 2022, after collapsing.

Bernard Avle who is the host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM and Point of View Show on Citi TV married Justine in 2011.

John Mahama consoles Bernard Avle
John Mahama consoles Bernard Avle Pulse Ghana

They had five kids together, four boys and a girl who's about 3 months old.

Bernard Avle's wife laid to rest
Bernard Avle's wife laid to rest Pulse Ghana

Justine Avle died on the evening of August 3, 2022, after a short illness.

Bernard Avle's wife laid to rest
Bernard Avle's wife laid to rest Pulse Ghana
Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Benkum Senior High School

Sex scandal hits Benkum SHS involving teachers

UG and KNUST

Here's the full list of unaccredited academic programmes offered at University of Ghana and KNUST

The late Krachi East MCE

Krachi East MCE found dead in a Kumasi hotel

Paul Adom-Otchere and Captain Smart

Paul Adom-Otchere sues Captain Smart for defamation; demands GHS10 million