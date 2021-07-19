Photos: Thousands of Ghanaians queue for GAF recruitment

The applicants, made up of mostly unemployed youth are being taken through various stages including screening, body and height check.

The recruitment into the GAF has become possible because Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister gave financial clearance for the recruitment of about 12,000 people into education services, police, prisons, and immigration.

The clearance covered the Ministry for the Interior, Ministry of National Security and the Ministry of Education.

The financial clearance, communicated in six separate letters to the respective institutions said the recruitments will take place on 1 August 2021.

Four of the letters were addressed to the Ministry for the Interior under whose wings the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service and Ghana Prisons Service fall.

The letter to the Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, said the Ministry “is hereby granted financial clearance to enable the Comptroller-General of Ghana Immigration Service to recruit 2,000, the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service to recruit 2,000, Chief Fire Officer to recruit 2,000 and the Inspector-General of Police to recruit 5,000 personnel to augment the staffing position of the services”.

Pulse Ghana

“The emoluments of the personnel should be charged against the Compensation of Employees vote of the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police Service, National Fire Service and Ghana Prisons Service, under the Ministry for the Interior in the 2021 Annual Estimates,” the clearance letter stated.