Photos: Thousands of Ghanaians queue for GAF recruitment

Evans Effah

Following the announcement of financial clearance for the recruitment of people into the security forces, thousands of Ghanaians trooped to the El-wak sports stadium in Accra on Monday, July 19, 2021, hoping to be recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces.

According to a report by Class FM, the long queues started at dawn, leading to vehicular traffic in the enclave.

The applicants, made up of mostly unemployed youth are being taken through various stages including screening, body and height check.

The recruitment into the GAF has become possible because Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister gave financial clearance for the recruitment of about 12,000 people into education services, police, prisons, and immigration.

The clearance covered the Ministry for the Interior, Ministry of National Security and the Ministry of Education.

The financial clearance, communicated in six separate letters to the respective institutions said the recruitments will take place on 1 August 2021.

Four of the letters were addressed to the Ministry for the Interior under whose wings the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service and Ghana Prisons Service fall.

The letter to the Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, said the Ministry “is hereby granted financial clearance to enable the Comptroller-General of Ghana Immigration Service to recruit 2,000, the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service to recruit 2,000, Chief Fire Officer to recruit 2,000 and the Inspector-General of Police to recruit 5,000 personnel to augment the staffing position of the services”.

GAF recruitment

“The emoluments of the personnel should be charged against the Compensation of Employees vote of the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police Service, National Fire Service and Ghana Prisons Service, under the Ministry for the Interior in the 2021 Annual Estimates,” the clearance letter stated.

Regarding the National Security Ministry, the letter, dated June 21, 2021, granted financial clearance to enable the National Signals Bureau (NSB) to recruit additional 100 and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) to recruit 140 individuals to augment its workforce.

