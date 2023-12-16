ADVERTISEMENT
Police anti-robbery operation at Pigfarm claims one life

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Police have commiserated with the family of a lady who lost her life during an anti-robbery operation conducted at Pigfarm, a suburb of Accra.

Ghana police
Ghana police

The operation, which has been going on for some time now is targeted at arresting a criminal gang linked to several robberies.

Police in a statement said the woman was accidentally hit during the Saturday morning raid that led to the arrest of two suspected members of a gang linked to several robberies, she was taken to the hospital, but sadly, she was pronounced dead on arrival. The body has been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

"We wish to express our sincerest and deepest condolences to the bereaved family"

On Saturday, 16th December 2023, Police arrested two of the gang members, and the operation is still ongoing to get the remaining members arrested.

The leadership of the Police Service has visited the bereaved family and has pledged to support them through these difficult times.

