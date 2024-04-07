The alarming claims, which sparked fear and panic among the public, led to attacks on innocent citizens.
Police apprehend 9 for false claims of genital disappearance
Nine individuals have been apprehended across the country for spreading false information regarding the disappearance of their genitals.
Investigations conducted by the Ghana Police Service including thorough medical examinations, have revealed that all allegations of missing genitals were unfounded. Despite this, the repercussions of these false claims have been significant.
The arrests were carried out in various regions, with six individuals detained in Kasoa, Central Region, two in Ashaiman, Greater Accra Region, and one in Nkawkaw, Eastern Region. Of the arrested individuals, five have been brought before the court. Three have been remanded into police custody, while two have been granted bail. The remaining individuals are currently on police inquiry bail and are expected to face legal proceedings soon.
Expressing concern over the disturbing trend, the Ghana Police Service issued a cautionary statement, urging the public to refrain from engaging in such criminal behavior.
The dissemination of false information not only poses a threat to innocent individuals but also disrupts public peace.
