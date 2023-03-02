Police arrest 12 cyber fraudsters for impersonating MPs, Ministers, security officers, CEOs

As part of the operation, 973 fake social media accounts created by the suspects in the names of these prominent persons and corporate entities have been pulled down. 785 of the fake accounts were in the names of MPs, 62 in the names of security officials, 136 for Ministers of State, Ambassadors and some heads of institutions.

The Police have also recovered 32 mobile phones, three laptops and 54 SIM cards used by the suspects to commit their crimes.

The Police said the operation to clamp down on cyber-related crimes has been institutionalised and “we would like to urge anyone who has fallen victim to any of the above-mentioned crimes to contact 0249850601 for further Police action.”

This is a dedicated number solely for this exercise.

The 12 suspects are; Gideon Kove alias Billions, Felicia Nanewortor, Carl Kristal, Safari Zatey, Eric Acquah alias Cent Mona, Richard Agbadzi, Isaac Dortsue alias Barajah and Samuel Gadre.

The others are Moses Otchie alias Razak, Yonnah Boso, Sterling Kwame Doe and Wisdom Tornyie.