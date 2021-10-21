RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police arrest notorious armed robbery and murder suspect in Adeiso

Evans Annang

The Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested Godstrong Tettey, a dangerous armed robbery and murder suspect at Adeiso in the Eastern Region.

Godstrong Tettey

According to the police, the suspect has been on their wanted list for numerous crimes in the past few years.

In a statement on social media, Police intelligence led to his capture at Adeiso and items retrieved include two pump action guns, one locally manufactured pistol and one new foreign-manufactured pistol.

“The operation forms part of the Police Administrations’ resolve to weed out criminals from our society. Such intelligence-led preventive policing and strategic operations will continue”, the statement also said.

Godstrong Tettey had become notorious when he was seen in a widely circulated video on social media, brandishing a pistol.

He has been involved in alleged murder, car-snatching cases and violent landguard activities.

READ THE POLICE STATEMENT BELOW

