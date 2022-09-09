Police arrest three in connection with murder of 15-year-old girl at Konongo

A statement from police said, “crime scene experts conducted a forensic examination of the scene, after which the body was conveyed to the Stewards Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.”

Police said the Ashanti Regional Command has met with the family, and the Inspector-General of Police has also commiserated with them over the telephone and assured them of the necessary police support.

“Police clinical psychologists are also offering psychosocial support to the family whiles investigation continues,” the suspect added.

The Police in the wee hours of Friday, September 9, 2022, also arrested nine more suspects and retrieved three excavators and three pump action guns in another anti-galamsey operation in the Western Region.

The latest arrest comes 24 hours after an intelligence-led operation from the night of September 7, till the dawn of September 8, 2022, led to the arrest of five Chinese engaged in galamsey at Asiama, in the Ellembe District of the Western Region.

They are Shi zhong Qix, Wei Lin Xi, Huang Qian Xi, Li Jian Wen and Huang Qian Sheng.

The Ghana Immigration Service has been contacted for details of their immigration status and their Ghanaian sponsors to assist with the investigation.