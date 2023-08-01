ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest two for selling fake ECG metres in Tarkwa

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Tarkwa Central Police have arrested two persons who posed as workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

ECG metre

The suspects, Stella Ankomah, 23 years old, and Eric Kwaisie, 29 years old, both from Jomoro, managed to sell and install a fake electricity meter to an unsuspecting customer at Damang in the Western Region at a cost of GH¢4,700.

They have been charged with false pretense, among other charges.

The Western Regional PRO of the ECG, Benjamin Quarcoo, speaking to Accra-based Citi FM said the suspects were able to convince the customer to part with an amount of GH¢4,700 in exchange for a 3-phase meter, but the customer, suspecting foul play, alerted the District Manager, who in turn invited the police to the suspects' location.

He warned that the ECG is very much awake to arresting and prosecuting such impersonators who defraud customers.

He also advised both the sellers and the townsfolk to disengage from the buying, selling, and usage of fake metres, adding that besides financial losses, they could cause fire outbreaks due to their engineering.

He stated that the company was working with many security agencies including the police to discover and arrest the culprits who would then be made to face the full rigours of the law.

Earlier, the power distribution company appealed to the public to assist it and security agencies to arrest individuals and groups selling fake meters to households.

According to the Company, it was losing millions of Ghana Cedis in revenue due to the activities of those syndicates.

Illegal connection activities robbed the Company of some 3.9 million kilowatts per hour (3.9mkWh) of power between the months of January and September 2021, resulting in a revenue loss of GH¢3.9 million to the Company.

