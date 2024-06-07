ADVERTISEMENT
Police deploy more resources to Bole following reported cases of unnatural deaths

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana Police Service has deployed a team of experts to Bole and its environs in the Savannah Region to support the Regional Police Command to unravel three reported cases of unnatural deaths in the town over the last six months.

The experts, made up of a crime scene management team, forensic experts, intelligence officers and homicide investigators are in the region to work with the Regional Command on the cases.

Police visibility and patrols have been intensified with more operational officers deployed to the town and its surrounding communities.

In addition, the Police are working closely with the traditional and religious leaders as well as the community members to resolve this unfortunate situation.

We wish to assure the public, especially the affected communities to remain calm since the police are committed to pursuing the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

