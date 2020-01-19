“The Police Administration is against officers assaulting suspects who are arrested. The officers have therefore been interdicted to allow for thorough investigations into the matter,” a statement from the police said.

The officers have been named as Corporal Kenneth Amoah Korsah, Lance Corporal Prince Agyeman Duah, Lance Corporal Prince Setordzi Minadzi, Lance Corporal Bruce Xornam and Lance Corporal Samuel Takyi.

The incident occurred on the Bimbilla Yendi road on January 16 at around 9:30 pm, according to the police.

The victim, who was driving an articulated truck, was said to have allegedly ignored police signals to stop at three different checkpoints, the statement narrated.

The officers thus called the Bimbilla mobile patrol team to assist in arresting the driver.

The victim drove to the Gbewaa place for refuge and abandoned his truck.

But the officers entered the place, “arrested the victim and allegedly assaulted him, injuring him in the process.”

Following reports of tensions over the incident, police have urged the people of Yendi, particularly the Gbewaa palace, “to exercise restraint while police take steps to investigate the matter.”