The attack led to the death of a police officer attached to the convoy yesterday.

A police report on the matter said: “On 3-12-19 at about 11:00 am, the Acting Manager of Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) of Sefwi Wiawso reported to police that their bullion van No. GT 9436-17 Nissan hardbody escort team led by Saviour Amuzu came under attack by two men armed with pump-action guns at the outskirt of 290 community near Asempaneye. That the team including G/Sgt. Emmanuel Chikodoh was on its way to Essam branch to escort cash to Sefwi-Wiawso branch.

“On receipt of this information, police immediately dispatched a patrol team to the area where they met the team with G/Sgt. Emmanuel Chikudoh who sustained gunshot wounds on the head. He was rushed to St. John of God Hospital, Asafo but the sergeant died before arrival. Body deposited at the same hospital morgue pending an autopsy, meanwhile, all the other occupants of the bullion van escaped unhurt, the deceased service rifle has been recovered by police. Police have intensified patrols at the area and its environs to get the culprits arrested. Further development will be communicated, please”.

The officer in the company of a driver and another staff of the bank were en route to receiving money when the two gunmen attacked the van at 290 near Asempaniy3 in the Western North region.