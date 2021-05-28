Police officer arrested for insulting Akufo-Addo, Bawumia on Facebook

Cop. Dzemeki was initially taken into custody for his insulting comments on President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia.
Corporal Frederick Kwaku Dzemeki, an officer with the Ghana Police Service is under investigation for insulting the President and Vice President.
Cop. Dzemeki was initially taken into custody for his insulting comments on President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia.
“Our leaders are very stupid and stubborn. They don’t reason at all. Ghana is sick. Number 1 is sick and number two too is sick,” Dzemeki wrote on Facebook.
The officer stationed at Prampram was detained for misconduct by the Tema Regional Police Command after hurling insults at the President and his Vice during an online show hosted by the embattled Media personality, Captain Smart, according to Police wireless message.
Dzemeki since his abusive publication has been hauled to face disciplinary action by the Ghana Police Service.
READ THE POLICE WIRELESS MESSAGE BELOW
