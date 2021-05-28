RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police officer arrested for insulting Akufo-Addo, Bawumia on Facebook

Authors:

Evans Annang

Corporal Frederick Kwaku Dzemeki, an officer with the Ghana Police Service is under investigation for insulting the President and Vice President.

arrestation handcuffs
arrestation handcuffs pulse senegal

Cop. Dzemeki was initially taken into custody for his insulting comments on President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia.

Recommended articles

“Our leaders are very stupid and stubborn. They don’t reason at all. Ghana is sick. Number 1 is sick and number two too is sick,” Dzemeki wrote on Facebook.

The officer stationed at Prampram was detained for misconduct by the Tema Regional Police Command after hurling insults at the President and his Vice during an online show hosted by the embattled Media personality, Captain Smart, according to Police wireless message.

Dzemeki since his abusive publication has been hauled to face disciplinary action by the Ghana Police Service.

READ THE POLICE WIRELESS MESSAGE BELOW

Wireless message
Wireless message Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

VIDEO: Thieves caught attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Thieves caught allegedly attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Video: Kennedy Agyapong names alleged killer of Ahmed Suale

Kennedy Agyapong

Gloria Assan gets 5 bedroom house, 3 cars and GH100K from Eugene Arhin as divorce settlement

Eugene Arhin and ex-wife Gloria Assan

Video: “Go and curse Nam1 and leave me alone” - Twene Jonas fires again

Asantehene and Twene Jonas