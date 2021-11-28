RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police officer arrested for sexually harassing woman in a car

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A Police officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a female victim in a vehicle.

Police sexually harass
Police sexually harass

The policeman in a uniform was seen in a viral video sexually harassing a female.

A statement dated Saturday, November 27, 2021, signed and issued by the Director-General of Police Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori said the Police Administration after reviewing the video immediately launched an investigation into the incident.

"On reviewing the video, the Police Administration immediately launched an investigation into the incident,” a press release by the police on Saturday, November 27, 2021, said.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the male person involved in that shameful and despicable act is a Police officer stationed at the Regional Operations Unit, Bono Regional Police Command," it said.

The officer, whose name has been given as Victor Antwi Yeboah, a General Lance Corporal, is seen in the video touching the thighs of the female victim, who was screaming in the background asking what the officer was doing.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has reached out and spoken to the victim and assured her of thorough police investigations and any other necessary Police support, including psychological care and trauma therapy.

The Police Administration further assures the victim and the public that full investigations will be conducted into the matter and the public will be updated in due course.

"We unreservedly apologise to the affected woman in particular for what she experienced and to the public at large since the matter affects the very moral foundation of our country," the statement noted.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

