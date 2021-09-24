Police place GHS 50,000 bounty on armed robbers

In a statement, the Police stated that it has instituted some urgent additional security measures to arrest the gang and urged the public to bear with Service regarding the scaled-up measures to deal with the threat.

The Director-General, Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, also called on the public and corporate institutions who intend to withdraw and deposit huge sums of money to exercise caution or contact the Police for assistance for such transactions.

“Any suspicious behaviour or movement of persons should be reported immediately to the Police on the emergency numbers, 18555, 191, 0302773906 or 0302787373,” the statement added.

Yesterday, the police released a CCTV footage of a robbery incident at Achimota. The police in a statement confirmed the robbery stating that they were pursuing three persons suspected to have attacked the victim.

According to the Acting Director-General of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kwesi Ofori, even though the victim was attacked at gunpoint, she escaped unhurt, however, a bystander who sustained injuries was responding to treatment.

"We want to assure the public that these criminals can run but they cannot hide. We will get them," the statement said.

It also urged the public that any person with valuable information about the incident contact the police to assist with the investigation and possible arrest of the three suspected perpetrators.

