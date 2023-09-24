ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police render apology to public, to hold debriefing with #OccupyJulorbiHouse organisers

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Police have issued a statement expressing gratitude to the public and apologising to those who were inconvenienced during the three-day demonstration organised by the Democracy Hub group, known as #OccupyJulorbiHouse.

Dr-George-Akuffo-Dampare
Dr-George-Akuffo-Dampare

In a statement released by the police on September 23, they expressed appreciation to all members for their support and understanding during the protest and rendered an apology to the afflicted participants who were caught up in the swoop during the demonstration.

Recommended articles

The police acknowledged that they are not against peaceful demonstrations and have a track record of providing security for such events within the confines of the law and also mentioned their intention to hold a debriefing session with the organizers to foster more fruitful engagement in the future.

"We would like to assure the public once again, that the Service is not against any person or group of persons who may want to demonstrate. We have a track record of providing security for demonstrations in the past and would continue to do so within the confines of the law,” a statement issued by the Police on Saturday, September 23 said.

“As the demonstration has come to an end, we look forward to meeting with the organizers for a debriefing session with them with the aim of fostering a more fruitful engagement in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We would like to assure the public once again, that the Service is not against any person or group of persons who may want to demonstrate. We have a track record of providing security for demonstrations in the past and would continue to do so within the confines of the law.”

The Police statement in full
The Police statement in full Pulse Ghana

The demonstration aimed to protest against the government's alleged mismanagement of the economy and the resulting hardships faced by Ghanaians.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police arrest protestors of Occupy Julorbi House demonstration

Police arrest protestors of Occupy Julorbi House demonstration

MP, Daniel Aboagye

Former Bantama MP, Okyem Aboagye dead

Ofankor building collapses

G/A: Three-storey building under construction collapses at Ofankor

Sam George X PDO

#OccupyJulorbiHouse: Where did you acquire your law degree, Kejetia or beer bar? - Sam George slams Prince David Osei