In a statement released by the police on September 23, they expressed appreciation to all members for their support and understanding during the protest and rendered an apology to the afflicted participants who were caught up in the swoop during the demonstration.
Police render apology to public, to hold debriefing with #OccupyJulorbiHouse organisers
The Police have issued a statement expressing gratitude to the public and apologising to those who were inconvenienced during the three-day demonstration organised by the Democracy Hub group, known as #OccupyJulorbiHouse.
The police acknowledged that they are not against peaceful demonstrations and have a track record of providing security for such events within the confines of the law and also mentioned their intention to hold a debriefing session with the organizers to foster more fruitful engagement in the future.
"We would like to assure the public once again, that the Service is not against any person or group of persons who may want to demonstrate. We have a track record of providing security for demonstrations in the past and would continue to do so within the confines of the law,” a statement issued by the Police on Saturday, September 23 said.
“As the demonstration has come to an end, we look forward to meeting with the organizers for a debriefing session with them with the aim of fostering a more fruitful engagement in the future.
The demonstration aimed to protest against the government's alleged mismanagement of the economy and the resulting hardships faced by Ghanaians.
