Police warns the public against violations at Limited Voter Registration centres

Highlighting the significance of maintaining civility and respect for the electoral process, the Police reminded citizens of their civic duty. "The registration exercise is a civic responsibility that must be attended to in a civil manner," emphasized the Police statement. "We will like to caution the public to exercise maximum restraint and act in accordance with the laws governing the registration process."

The Police reiterated their uncompromising stance on enforcing the law, asserting, "Police will not tolerate any disregard of the law and any persons who engage in such acts shall be dealt with accordingly."

Amidst preparations for upcoming elections, the Police underscored the importance of upholding law and order to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.

ADVERTISEMENT

With ongoing investigations and heightened vigilance, the Ghana Police Service is committed to fostering an environment conducive to free, fair, and transparent electoral processes before, during and after the December general elections.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has started a nationwide limited voters’ registration ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The exercise is primarily for first-time voters and persons who wish to own a voter card.

Chairperson of the EC, Madam Jean Mensa, says the exercise aims at registering approximately 623,000 first-time voters across the country.