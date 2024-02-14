ADVERTISEMENT
Popular broadcaster Kwabena Kwakye of Oman FM dies

Oman FM's renowned host, Kwabena Kwakye, known as Wofa KK, has sadly passed away while at work on Wednesday morning, February 14, 2024, presenting the political talk program "Boiling Point" and the morning show "National Agenda" on Oman FM.

He also served as a parliamentary and presidential correspondent at Net2 TV.

In 2017, Kwabena Kwakye was appointed to the Board of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo under the chairmanship of former acting National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay.

Wofa KK was a revered voice on the airwaves, known for his significant contributions to popular programmes often stepping in for the main host.

Before joining Oman FM, Kwabena Kwakye worked with Adom FM, part of the Multimedia Group Limited, and had also served as a correspondent for Net2 TV.



