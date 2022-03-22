RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Portions of E-levy money will go into entrepreneurship and youth employment – Gov't

Kojo Emmanuel

Following the presentation of the 2022 budget statement to Parliament by Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta, on November 17, 2021, Ghanaians have been debating the proposed introduction of the controversial electronic transaction levy.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
The debate on the E-levy's justification, fairness, and utility is at an impasse, and positions have become polarised.

The government has called on Ghanaians to embrace the E-levy, as it is aimed at promoting youth entrepreneurship and job creation for the unemployed youth.

It said portions of the revenue generated will be used to support entrepreneurship and youth employment programme.

The Presidency in a tweet on Monday, March 21, 2022, said "A portion of the proceeds from the E-levy will be used to support entrepreneurship and youth employment programme."

It added: "As part of efforts to increase youth employment and entrepreneurship, Government will support other targeted and youth employment-focused interventions such as the Community Improvement Initiative."

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

