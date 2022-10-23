Prempeh College humbles Mfantsipim, and Abetifi Presby SHS to secure spot in NSMQ'22 grand finale

Prempeh College humbled both schools, Mfantipim and Abetifi Presby SHS in securing a spot in the grand finale.

Prempeh College accumulated a point of 49 with Abetifi Presby coming in close with 43 points and Mfantipim school with 41 points respectively.

Mfantsipim’s hopes come crashing down as the Kumasi-based school shredded them

The grand finale is scheduled to happen on October 26, 2022

Meanwhile, St James Sem, Kumasi High School and Presec Legon will compete for a slot in the finale at 12 pm.

