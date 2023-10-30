They pulled the surprise in the final round 5 when they overtook Achimota School and Opoku Ware Senior High School and gained 40 points with Achimota school and Opoku Ware SHS gaining 28 and 23 respectively.
PRESEC-Legon now 8-time winners of NSMQ
Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, made it a record of eight-time winners of the National Science and Maths Quiz when they pulled a final round surprise to overtake Kumasi based Opoku Ware Senior High School and Achimota School to win the ultimate in 2023.
Pulse Ghana
Opoku Ware School, PRESEC Legon, and Achimota School outshone some of their most formidable rivals in the thrilling semi-final matches to reach the finals.
Pulse Ghana
The annual National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) turns 30 this year and for its pearl anniversary, three schools who are not new to the contest are battling for the championship trophy and bragging rights.
