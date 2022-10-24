Clash of the titans: Presec, Prempeh, Adisadel college to lock horns at #NSMQ2022 finale

Five-time winners, Prempeh College, secured their place with 43 points against Abetifi SHS and Mfantsipim school who scored 40 and 38 points respectively at the end of the semi-final contest at the Kwame Nkrumah University for Science and Technology (KNUST).

Presbyterian boys came through to whip St James Seminary and Kumasi High with 51 points as against their 35 and 8 points respectively.

The Zebra boys from the central, Adisadel College in a heated battle also slashed their contenders St Augustine’s College and Opoku Ware with 33 points to secure a spot in the finals.

These three giants will, on Wednesday, clash at the Kwame Nkrumah University for Science and Technology and race their brains to claim the prestigious title.

The face-off will see the Ashanti boys, Prempeh College wrestle for their 6th title, whilst Reigning champions Presbyterian boys battle it out to clinch their 7th. Adisadel College will hope high to snatch their second title in the game.

The 2022 National Science & Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service in partnership with Absa Ghana and supported by GOIL, Prudential Life Insurance, AirtelTigo, Dano Milk, Newmont, GNPC, Accra College of Medicine, Academic City University College and Y FM