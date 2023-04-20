President Akufo-Addo commissions newly constructed police barracks at Kwabenya

Despite these measures, the President stated that rapid urbanisation continues to put immense pressure on our land resources, which has led to the degradation of prime lands, particularly in urban areas.

Pulse Ghana

“That is why Government, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Lands Commission, has embarked on an ambitious urban renewal programme, aimed at redeveloping prime areas in major cities across the country, including the Kumasi Sector 18, Marine Drive Tourism Development Project and the Takoradi Beach Road Redevelopment Scheme, amongst others” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

President Akufo-Addo continued, “This facility, which I am commissioning today, is the outcome of one such urban renewal programme, the Aviation City Redevelopment Project at the Airport enclave. It is to pave way for this redevelopment that these state-of-the-art facilities have been constructed, through a public-private partnership with Unique Development Company, for our hardworking men and women of the Ghana Police Service.”

The facility is made up of five hundred and fourteen (514) one- and two-bedroom self-contained flats, of which three hundred and twenty-two (322) have been completed and ready to be occupied. These units are fitted with modern facilities, and will serve as comfortable homes and afford a conducive working environment for police officers and their families.

In addition to the residential accommodations, this Project also provides a school with modern facilities, a clinic, an astroturf football field, a tennis court, a standby generator, a police station, a fuel filling station, a workshop enclave and other essential amenities.

This, the President said, “is further testimony of our unwavering commitment to provide decent accommodation and other facilities for our security personnel. Not only will this facility improve the welfare of our police officers, it will also enhance their capacity to serve our nation even more effectively.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

He, thus, urged the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and the developer the Lands Commission and Unique Development Company, to work in earnest and complete the remaining one hundred and ninety-two (192) housing units, and other facilities that make-up the second phase of the project.

“I have been briefed that work is also far advanced on the construction of fifteen-bedroom self-contained flats for the Ghana Meteorological Agency, the Ghana Airport Company Limited, and the Greater Accra Regional Office of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA). The completion of these projects is crucial to the implementation of the Aviation City Project,” President Akufo-Addo said.