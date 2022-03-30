President Akufo-Addo to present State of the Nation address today

The President is expected to brief Ghanaians on the flailing economy and measures taken by the government to alleviate the hardships.

Nana Akufo-Addo is also expected to touch on the newly passed electronic levy and how it will consolidate Ghana’s fiscal space.

President Akufo-Addo was to deliver the 2022 SONA on Thursday, March 3, 2022, but the Business Committee in Parliament said the address had to be postponed.

Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu said consultations were done and today’s date for the address was agreed on.

Speaking to Accra based Joy TV in an interview, he said all stakeholders involved in the planning have been consulted and the date has been confirmed.

“I’m the Chairman of the Committee in Parliament, that is, the State of the Nation Address Committee of Parliament, and the President will deliver the message on the state of the nation on the 30th, that is next week Wednesday.