The address finally comes off after it was suspended earlier this month due to the Independence celebrations on March 6.
President Akufo-Addo to present State of the Nation address today
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will finally present the 2022 State of the Nation address to members of Parliament today.
The President is expected to brief Ghanaians on the flailing economy and measures taken by the government to alleviate the hardships.
Nana Akufo-Addo is also expected to touch on the newly passed electronic levy and how it will consolidate Ghana’s fiscal space.
President Akufo-Addo was to deliver the 2022 SONA on Thursday, March 3, 2022, but the Business Committee in Parliament said the address had to be postponed.
Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu said consultations were done and today’s date for the address was agreed on.
Speaking to Accra based Joy TV in an interview, he said all stakeholders involved in the planning have been consulted and the date has been confirmed.
“I’m the Chairman of the Committee in Parliament, that is, the State of the Nation Address Committee of Parliament, and the President will deliver the message on the state of the nation on the 30th, that is next week Wednesday.
“Yesterday, I had a meeting with all the stakeholders in place to be able to see how prepared, and the readiness they are. Yesterday I had a meeting with the state protocol, the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Police Service, the National Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service, National Security, ECG, the Information Service Department, all the key players who are supposed to play any role in terms of the State of the Nation Address."
