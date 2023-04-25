ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Probe Prof. Frimpong Boateng’s report - NDC to Parliament

Evans Annang

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on Parliament to investigate a report by the former Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng on illegal mining.

Sammy Gyamfi
Sammy Gyamfi

The party also extended the call to the Office of the Special Prosecutor to probe the report as well.

Recommended articles

Addressing the media on Tuesday, on the galamsey menace and the report under reference, Sammy Gyamfi, the National Addressing the media on Tuesday, on the galamsey menace and the report under reference, Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC said, “The NDC hereby calls on the Special Prosecutor to take a keen interest in this matter and launch a full-scale investigation into this matter with the aim of prosecuting anyone found culpable”.

“Given the considerable public interest in this matter and what it portends for Ghana’s image among the global comity of nations, we wish to call on Parliament to set up a publicly-televised and bi-partisan probe into this matter in order to ascertain the truth”.Communications Officer of the NDC said, “The NDC hereby calls on the Special Prosecutor to take a keen interest in this matter and launch a full-scale investigation into this matter with the aim of prosecuting anyone found culpable”.

Sammy Gyamfi
Sammy Gyamfi Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

“Given the considerable public interest in this matter and what it portends for Ghana’s image among the global comity of nations, we wish to call on Parliament to set up a publicly-televised and bi-partisan probe into this matter in order to ascertain the truth”.

“We in the NDC have always maintained, President Akufo-Addo’s proclaimed fight against galamsey was the biggest scam ever to be perpetrated on Ghanaians,” he said.

He said the party feels vindicated by the damning content of “the report authored and presented by the former Minister of Environment and Science and former Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee against Illegal Mining, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng”.

The party said its long-held position that there has never been any genuine commitment or any attempt to fight galamsey by the Akufo-Addo government has been validated.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery

Govt declares Monday April 24 as public holiday

New ultra-modern police station at Obo Kwahu is the office every police officer desires

New ultra-modern police station at Obo Kwahu is the office police officers deserve (photos)

Ken-Ofori-Atta

We’ve broken all the records for the requirements needed for an IMF loan – Ofori-Atta

BECE

WAEC drops timetable for 2023 BECE