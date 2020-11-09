He was inducted into office in consultation with the Executive Council of the Church of Pentecost.

Prof Agyapong-Kodua, a UK-based Ghanaian academic and a pastor of the Church of Pentecost was appointed Vice-Chancellor at the June 2020 General Council Meeting of the Church of Pentecost.

Prof. Kwabena Agyapong-Kodua inducted

Speaking at his investiture ceremony on Saturday, November 7, 2020, Rev Prof Agyapong-Kodua commended the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost who is also the Chancellor of PU, the Church's International Mission Director, and the rest of the Church's International Executives, the search committee and the University Council for appointing him into this noble office.

Prof. Kwabena Agyapong-Kodua inducted as Vice-Chancellor of Pentecost University

In his acceptance speech, he said given Pentecost University's new vision to become a distinguished Christian University known for its excellence in teaching, research and community impact, and the dynamic global need for graduates of a certain caliber "we need another kind of a university, a university that trains people to solve problems" adding that this would be a place where governments, communities, industries, families, churches, and all run to for help.

According to him, he was to help develop and maintain with the support of all stakeholders, a one-of-a-kind research-led University, to solve the problems of communities, industries, the nation, and the world at large.

He anticipated that by the end of his term, PU would become the one-place for solving problems, "industries are looking for such graduates; families and churches are looking for such; government is looking for such; these are the people, the one percent of every generation, who transforms nations."

Prof. Kwabena Agyapong-Kodua inducted as Vice-Chancellor of Pentecost University

Rev Prof Agyapong-Kodua said the vision would thrive on four major pillars; "A re-definition of who PU academics are; A repositioning of PU students; An effective problem-solving PU environment; and A dynamic PU solution Enabling System".

Prof. Agyapong-Kodua is a pastor and a Chartered Engineer.

He obtained Masters and Ph.D. in Engineering at the Wolfson School of Engineering at the University of Loughborough in the UK.

Prof. Kwabena Agyapong-Kodua takes over as Vice-Chancellor of Pentecost University

He comes to Pentecost University with a wealth of knowledge from both industry and academia, having consulted for high profile brands such as Ford, IBM, and the UK government.

On the other hand, the University also outdoored a new brand identity.

Pentecost University logo

Elements of the new brand that will be unveiled include a new logo, vision, mission, colours among others.