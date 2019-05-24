According to the party, he will be replaced by Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim as the acting National Chairman.

In a statement by the Acting General Secretary of the CPP, Kwabena Bonfeh, he said the party has unanimously accepted the resignation of Prof. Delle.

Stating the reason for Prof. Delle’s resignation, the statement indicated that he resigned from the chairmanship of the CPP following‘the ancestral call to lead his people as the Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area’.

As a result, the leadership of the party found it appropriate to appoint an acting chairperson in his stead, who would coordinate the activities of the party moving forward.

Hajia Ibrahim until her investiture as chairperson and leader of the CPP was the elected First Vice Chairperson of the party; and thus, automatically became the candidate to step into the vacancy created by the resignation of Prof Delle.

The CPP congratulated Prof.Delle on his enskinment as Naa Prof. Edmund N. Delle Chiir VIII and wished him the best in his new leadership role