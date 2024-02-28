PURC announces 6.56% reduction in electricity tariffs for some residential consumers

ADVERTISEMENT
Emmanuel Tornyi

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has declared a marginal 6.56% reduction in electricity tariffs for residential consumers, excluding lifeline consumers (0-30 kWh) and those within the 0-300 kWh bracket.

ECG-meters

The rates for non-residential consumers within the 0-300 kWh range remain unchanged, while those using 301 kWh and above will observe an average reduction of 4.98%.

In a statement signed by Dr. Ishmael Ackah, Executive Secretary of the PURC, it said tariffs within the 0-300kWh for non-residential class of consumers remains the same with no change in their rates. However, consumers within 301kWh and above class will experience an average reduction of 4.980/0, adding that water tariffs for all customer classes remain unchanged for the period under review.

In August last year, PURC announced an increase in water and electricity tariffs for some customers following its third quarter review.

The increase will affect non-lifeline residential customers, and customers such as hairdressers, tailors, and small- and medium-scale businesses.

The PURC stated that it considered several factors when making the decision, including inflation, exchange rates, and the weighted average cost of natural gas for electricity generation.







