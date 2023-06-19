ADVERTISEMENT
Qatar Charity - Ghana invites bids from travel service providers for UMRAH trip to Mekkah, Saudi Arabia 2023

Qatar Charity - Ghana Office formally invites interested and experienced Travel Services Providers (Agents and Companies) to provide an ALL-INCLUSIVE Trip for UMRAH to Mekkah, Saudi Arabia for Twenty-Six (26) Travelling Persons per the attached details:

Qatar Charity
§ Interested Service Providers are can visit or call Qatar Charity - Ghana Office to further discuss issues relating to the Published Request for Quotation (RFQ) if need be.

§ Submissions deadline is 07/07/2023

§ Inquiries relating to this Tender should be submitted by email to minusah@qcharity.org; nsackey@qcharity.org.

§ For any additional inquires Travel Service Providers can also visit the Qatar Charity - Ghana Office, 21 Tripoli St. East Legon, Accra.

Read further details below:

Feature by Qatar Charity - Ghana.

