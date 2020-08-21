  1. news
  2. local

Quiz: Let’s see if you can guess the plural forms of these unusual English words

Emmanuel Ayamga
Tell your friends
Do you think you know your English language? Try your hands on this quiz...

What is the plural form of Amoeba?

Amoebi
Amoebae
Amoebies
Amoebae Next question

‘A’ is to Chief Justices as ‘B’ is to…?

Attorney Generals
Attorneys General
Attorney Generals’
Attorneys General Next question

Which of these is the correct plural form of the noun Focus?

Focuses
Focus’
Foci
Foci Next question

What is the plural form of Hippopotamus?

Hippos
Hippopotami
Hippopotamus
Hippopotami Next question

If Spaghetti in the plural, what’s its singular form?

Spaghetto
Spaghetti
Spagett
Spaghetto Next question

What’s the plural of Beef?

Beeves
Beef
Beefes
Beeves Next question

Can you guess the singular form of the word Opera?

Operas
Opus
Operus
Opus Next question

What’s the plural of Biceps?

Bicepses
Biceps’
Bicep
Bicepses Next question

What’s the plural form of niece and nephew?

Nieces and nephews
Niblings
Siblings
Niblings Next question

If the singular word is Swine, what’s its plural?

Swines
Swine
Swarn
Swine Next question
Your score: Not bad
Hmm you can still do better, dear.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Very good
You are really good at this! Keep it up.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Excellent!
You are really a master of the English language!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
Emmanuel Ayamga
Emmanuel Ayamga More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our privacy policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh