Quiz: Let’s see if you can guess the plural forms of these unusual English words
Do you think you know your English language? Try your hands on this quiz...
What is the plural form of Amoeba?
Amoebi
Amoebae
Amoebies
Amoebae Next question
‘A’ is to Chief Justices as ‘B’ is to…?
Attorney Generals
Attorneys General
Attorney Generals’
Attorneys General Next question
Which of these is the correct plural form of the noun Focus?
Focuses
Focus’
Foci
Foci Next question
What is the plural form of Hippopotamus?
Hippos
Hippopotami
Hippopotamus
Hippopotami Next question
If Spaghetti in the plural, what’s its singular form?
Spaghetto
Spaghetti
Spagett
Spaghetto Next question
What’s the plural of Beef?
Beeves
Beef
Beefes
Beeves Next question
Can you guess the singular form of the word Opera?
Operas
Opus
Operus
Opus Next question
What’s the plural of Biceps?
Bicepses
Biceps’
Bicep
Bicepses Next question
What’s the plural form of niece and nephew?
Nieces and nephews
Niblings
Siblings
Niblings Next question
If the singular word is Swine, what’s its plural?
Swines
Swine
Swarn
Swine Next question
Hmm you can still do better, dear.
Share your score:
You are really good at this! Keep it up.
Share your score:
You are really a master of the English language!
Share your score:
Share your score:
