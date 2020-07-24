  1. news
This quiz tells what you’ll do when you make your first million

Emmanuel Ayamga
Take this quiz and it will correctly predict what you’ll do when you make your first million...

Which cup makes your perfect breakfast?

Coffee tastes too good
Milo does the magic
Koko no size
Anything that can satisfy me

What do you do when you see a funny tweet?

I click the ‘like’ button
I comment with a laughing emoji
I retweet
I check the poster’s profile, laugh and ignore

How do you respond when asked “what’s up?”

I’m fine
I’m good and you?
I’m doing great by God’s grace
Cool things chale

You can choose just one celebrity to be quarantined with, who will it be?

Akuapem Poloo
Komfo Kolege
Efia Odo
Yaw Dabo

Let’s say you meet God face-to-face today, which single request will you make?

Resurrect all my loved ones who are dead
Make me madly rich
Make me immortal
Take me to heaven

Which of these can’t you live without?

Mobile Phone
Sex
Alcohol
All of the above

Ghana needs to score a penalty to win the World Cup, who will you elect to take the kick?

Dominic Adiyiah
Elizabeth Addo
John Boye
Mukarama Abdulai

Pick one politician for a romantic date

Chairman Wontumi
Hawa Koomson
Asiedu Nketia
Nana Oye Lithur

Which characteristic do you want your children to inherit from you?

Intelligence
Looks
Kindness
Everything good and nothing bad

What is your opinion of Pulse Ghana?

Your content is BBC standard
You like too much non-fa stories
You’re doing well, but it can be better
You people be konkonsah too much
Your score: You’d like to buy an estate
You’ve been planning about how to own a house your whole life. Not a bad idea my guy.
Your score: Too much chilling
Eii relax small waii. With a million in your account, you come across as someone who would spoil Accra with bottles and might even buy the club for a whole week.
Your score: You’d think of the next business to invest in
Massa why? You sound too serious about life and you are probably one of those who never give small money chance.
Your score: Please enjoy your Ghc1,000 salary like that
Oh why you bore? You don’t believe you can make a million and you honestly don’t care. Start dreaming biiiiig!!!
