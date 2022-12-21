Ras Mubarak calls for Captain Smart’s sack after being embarrassed at Onua FM/TV (video)

His call follows a widely-condemned banter that ensued between him and Captain Smart on the latter’s late-night show on Friday, December 16.

In a video of the incident that went viral on various social media platforms, Smart is seen rudely ordering the former lawmaker to leave the studio after he raised a concern with incessant heckling by a makeup artist while he was speaking during the live interview.

Recounting the genesis of the incident that many social media users say was disrespectful to Ras Mubarack, he said that on Thursday, December 15 he was at the station upon invitation to talk about Johnson Asiedu Nketia, his choice of candidate for the National Democratic Congress’ chairmanship contest.

According to him, he arrived at the station only to surprisingly bump into Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the then-incumbent chairman of the NDC, readying himself to be interviewed.

Then, there was a gentlemanly agreement that Ras Mubarak should leave and return the next day, Friday to be interviewed and he agreed.

However, when he showed up for the interview, Mubarak said he was treated unfairly.

“About 20 minutes into the program on Friday, the presenter then tells me I should recuse myself so he can interview another candidate who was also standing for chairman. I protested that it was not right. You can’t tell me to come for an interview and the mid-stream you tell me to go off for another person to come. I obliged them and allowed the interview to happen.

“I tried pointing out to the presenter that what he did was wrong. I’ve done this for 12 years and I had seen no such thing. In the studio, while I was putting out candidate Asiedu Nketiah’s message, the lady was heckling me. It went on for about 20 minutes.

“I’m the guest in the studio and you have somebody who is not the presenter passing snide remarks for 20 minutes. I thought at some point this character would be smart enough to whisper to the lady that what she was doing was not right but from everything that has happened, clearly he himself was lost in the wilderness.

“He has a microphone in front of him so he feels he can misbehave and abuse the platform he has. I feel sad for Media General that they will allow their platform to be abused by a character like that who does not know the difference between what is right and wrong. This character instead of pointing out to the lady, rather was the one who flared up. He was so unprofessional,” Ras Mubarak recounted in a Facebook live.

He then proceeded to entreat the media conglomerate to fire Smart to safeguard their integrity.

“The Managing Director of Media General has apologized to me but let me advise that characters like that don’t add to your number. If you think noise and foolishness are what will make people view, they are rather putting off discerning listeners and advertisers.”