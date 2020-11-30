According to a statement signed by James Victor Gbeho, Head of Funeral Planning Committee the Rawlings family in consultation with government have agreed on December 23, for the funeral.

The funeral rites will come off at the Independence Square in Accra.

The former ambassador said, “The family is working in conjunction with government on the finer details of the funeral ceremony and will communicate the arrangements in due course.”

Individuals and institutions who wish to contribute tributes to the memory of Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings have been directed to email their tributes to tributes@jjrawlingsmemorial.org.

Rawlings, born June 22, 1947, died on November 12, 2020 in Accra at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

He was a military and political leader in Ghana who twice (1979, 1981) overthrew the government and seized power.

His second period of rule (1981–2001) afforded Ghana political stability and competent economic management.