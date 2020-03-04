The Regional Minister and the assembly had earlier offered 10,000 cedis each for the same purpose.

The former President expressed disgust at the trend of violent attacks in the South Tongu area, describing the killing of the Assemblyman as a politically related murder.

Flt Lt Rawlings urged the residents to exercise their right to anger and protest, but not to express their anger in the wrong direction or through the wrong action.

Assemblyman for Sogakope, Marcus Adzahli

The attackers of the Assemblyman refused to accept an offer of ¢30,000 (thirty thousand cedis) from the victim's wife in a plea to save his life, insisting money was not the reason for the attack. They subsequently snatched the money only after they had shot, stabbed and killed Adzahli.

The wife, sister, and child of the deceased who was also injured in the attack are on admission at the District Hospital. The victim of the Vume attack a month ago is currently on admission at the Dzodze Hospital.

Residents on Tuesday protested the failure of the police to act on the spate of violent attacks by blocking the Sogakope Bridge and besieging the police station, a situation that led to a confrontation with the police who shot and injured at least three demonstrators.

Aside from the Police, informants who wish to offer confidential information leading to the apprehension of all the assailants can also call or text the former President's office directly on 020 073 6637.