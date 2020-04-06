Eric Norgbey believes the deceased, Eric Ofotsu, did not deserve the treatment meted out by the soldier, describing the turn of events as wicked and barbaric.

In a statement, the legislator said he does not believe the story put out by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and called for the guilty officer and his colleagues to be immediately recalled.

“As Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman Constituency, I condemn in the strongest possible terms this barbaric and wicked act of a trigger-happy military officer,” sections of the statement read.

“Information gathered from the scene which I have no basis to doubt and contrary to the claims contained in the Military’s statement suggests that the deceased did not warrant this inhumane and disproportionate use of force from a professional military officer whose training demands a far worthy example.

“As much as the life of this young innocent gentleman cannot be brought back, I demand with immediate effect thorough and independent investigations into circumstances leading to the death of this young man.”

The deceased was shot dead following a reported scuffle with a military man who was enforcing lockdown directives.

The Ghana Armed Forces said the civilian attempted to disarm a soldier who was conducting an arrest as part of the COVID-19 restrictions on movement.

The military hierarchy, in a statement, said the soldier’s riffle went off accidentally and killed the civilian.

Meanwhile, investigations are currently ongoing concerning the matter.