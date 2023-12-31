ADVERTISEMENT
Refrain from doom prophecies - Lawrence Tetteh urges Prophets

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Renowned Ghanaian preacher and international evangelist, Reverend Lawrence Tetteh, has called on prophets and spiritual leaders to exercise caution and responsibility in their prophetic declarations.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh
Dr Lawrence Tetteh

In a recent statement, Rev. Tetteh emphasized the potential negative impact of doom prophecies on individuals and society at large, urging prophetic voices to focus on messages that uplift and inspire hope.

Rev. Lawrence Tetteh, known for his extensive ministry and commitment to fostering positive change, has expressed concern over the prevalence of doom prophecies that predict negative outcomes, calamities, or misfortunes.

In his plea, he encourages fellow prophets to exercise discernment and responsibility in delivering their messages to avoid creating unnecessary fear and anxiety.

Speaking on TV3 ahead of the 31st watch night to climax the year, rev. Lawrence Tetteh calls for responsible prophetic declarations, and self-regulation within the prophetic community, urging prophets to engage in introspection and assess the impact of their messages on the broader society.

“I will admonish my brothers and my sisters in the prophetic ministry not to bring doom prophecies, don’t go and prophecy somebody is going to die, don’t go and prophecy somebody is going to have an accident. Certain prophecies are very private, let us learn to handle them privately,”

He believes balancing spiritual insight with a sense of responsibility remains crucial in fostering a positive and resilient society.

Meanwhile, the Police have issued a reminder to the general public, with a special emphasis on the religious community, regarding the legislation concerning the dissemination of false information.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to regulate the frequency at which certain religious leaders, particularly prophets, instill fear in Ghanaians through their prophecies. The Police Service emphasizes the importance of ongoing adherence to the law and expresses appreciation to faith-based groups and individuals for their cooperation with the regulations, especially in the communication of prophecies.

