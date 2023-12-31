Refrain from doom prophecies - Lawrence Tetteh urges Prophets

Rev. Lawrence Tetteh, known for his extensive ministry and commitment to fostering positive change, has expressed concern over the prevalence of doom prophecies that predict negative outcomes, calamities, or misfortunes.

In his plea, he encourages fellow prophets to exercise discernment and responsibility in delivering their messages to avoid creating unnecessary fear and anxiety.

Speaking on TV3 ahead of the 31st watch night to climax the year, rev. Lawrence Tetteh calls for responsible prophetic declarations, and self-regulation within the prophetic community, urging prophets to engage in introspection and assess the impact of their messages on the broader society.

“I will admonish my brothers and my sisters in the prophetic ministry not to bring doom prophecies, don’t go and prophecy somebody is going to die, don’t go and prophecy somebody is going to have an accident. Certain prophecies are very private, let us learn to handle them privately,”

He believes balancing spiritual insight with a sense of responsibility remains crucial in fostering a positive and resilient society.

Meanwhile, the Police have issued a reminder to the general public, with a special emphasis on the religious community, regarding the legislation concerning the dissemination of false information.