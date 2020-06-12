He said the continuous use of the name of someone who was a coup plotter is a offensive to fighters of racism and oppression.

Sekou made this call as human rights protesters all over the world are destroying statues of individuals known to be oppresors.

He wrote: “I think it is time for the name Kotoka to be removed, Accra international airport does not need a coup maker’s name on top of it! Everywhere in the world they are removing offensive statues and symbols of racism, oppression, etc!”

“I feel it is very important for me to share with you a few thoughts concerning an earlier post!"

"I have nothing personal against any political figure in Ghana (past or present)! And although I might come through as someone with strong convictions, I am very tolerant to other views! I am also very liberal in my philosophy and thoughts!"

"Ok now let’s deal with the issue here; during the Acheampong era, I used to go watch football a lot at the Accra sports stadium, and there I often met the late general Ankrah and I would make it a point to go and greet him."

"I also know a few of his kids, same with Kotoka’s."

Kotoka international airport

"So my call for the removal of the name of Kotoka from the Accra international airport is not out of any bitterness towards the man."

"It rather has everything to do with a principled position I hold! As much as our present constitution condemns a one-party state, it also does not glorify coups, hence my call for removing any such symbols!"

"In the case of Nkrumah, I have always had issues with his introduction of the one-party state in 1964, but Osagyefo represents a heck of a lot more than just that. He represents Africa’s decolonization and a further call for unity!"