Reopen renal unit to outpatients — Minority issues 24-hour ultimatum to Korle-Bu

The Ranking Member on the Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh expressed his deep concern after an inspection of the facility.

Addressing the press, he urged the government to swiftly implement the necessary subsidies for dialysis treatment and criticized the delay in reopening the facility as insensitive.

According to him, "With regard to the dialysis issue at Korle-Bu, we believe that the government is being wicked, the government is being uncionable and the government is being insensitive."

"For the past four to five months the renal unit has not been opened to the OPD and we think that as a matter of urgency, whatever it takes, wherever we can get the resources, we have covid levies, we have NHIL and this is a national emergency and government must put measures in place."

"We must not delay because people need these services day in and day out…it is unthinkable and insensitive of the highest order. We must be clear that within the next 24 hours, the renal unit of Korle-Bu must be opened," he stated.

Earlier, a notice from the Renal Department of the hospital informing the public about an increment in the cost of renal dialysis from GH¢380 to GH¢765.42 went viral on social media.

The Hospital blamed the high cost of taxation for the recent increase in the cost of dialysis.