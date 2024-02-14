ADVERTISEMENT
Reshuffle: Akufo-Addo ousts Ofori-Atta and Agyeman Manu as Finance and Health Ministers

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced a reshuffle of some cabinet ministers in his government.

Ofori-Atta and Agyeman Manu
Ofori-Atta and Agyeman Manu

The President has relieved Ken Ofori-Atta off his duty as the Finance Minister and Kwaku Agyeman Manu as the Minister for Health.

Also Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah moves to the Housing Ministry, while his deputy Fatimatu Abubakar takes over as the substantive Minister.

Former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye takes over as the Health Minister while Henry Quartey moves to the Interior Ministry.

The recent reshuffle has impacted around 13 ministers of state, comprising 10 cabinet ministers and two regional ministers.

A press release from the presidency on Wednesday, February 14, catalogued the sacked ministers, those reassigned and newly appointed.

Check the new appointments below

Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana

