Reshuffle your government in pursuit of breaking the eight – NPP General Secretary to Akufo-Addo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the NPP, has publicly urged President Akufo-Addo to consider a reshuffle of his government.

Justin-Frimpong-Koduah

This call comes against the backdrop of evolving challenges, changing dynamics, and the need for a refreshed approach to governance, he argues that a reshuffle could inject new energy, expertise, and perspectives into key ministerial positions, thereby enhancing the government's overall effectiveness.

Reshuffling the cabinet is a common practice in parliamentary systems, providing leaders with the flexibility to adapt to evolving circumstances, address shortcomings, and align the government with its policy objectives.

Speaking at the party’s annual Thanksgiving Service, Mr. Kodua Frimpong emphasized the urgency of the reshuffle in the party's pursuit of "breaking the eight."

He urged the President not to let the party down and suggested that government appointees whose actions impact the party negatively should consider voluntary resignation.

“If you are a Minister, a CEO, or an MMDCE and you have not been reshuffled and you think you are tired, resign, don’t sabotage the party.”

“It is time for some changes in the government so we get some new faces to continue. We believe that if we get new appointments, we will be able to retain power in the next election,”

Justin's call suggests a desire for a more responsive and adaptable administration.

