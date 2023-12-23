Reshuffle your government in pursuit of breaking the eight – NPP General Secretary to Akufo-Addo

Reshuffling the cabinet is a common practice in parliamentary systems, providing leaders with the flexibility to adapt to evolving circumstances, address shortcomings, and align the government with its policy objectives.

Speaking at the party’s annual Thanksgiving Service, Mr. Kodua Frimpong emphasized the urgency of the reshuffle in the party's pursuit of "breaking the eight."

He urged the President not to let the party down and suggested that government appointees whose actions impact the party negatively should consider voluntary resignation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you are a Minister, a CEO, or an MMDCE and you have not been reshuffled and you think you are tired, resign, don’t sabotage the party.”

“It is time for some changes in the government so we get some new faces to continue. We believe that if we get new appointments, we will be able to retain power in the next election,”