Responsible small scale mining the way to go to stop galamsey – Bawumia

These were the words of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia when he delivered congratulatory remarks at the maiden "Responsible Small Scale Mining Awards" organized by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in Accra on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Designed to recognize and reward responsible miners and other stakeholders in the small-scale mining industry, the Responsible Small Scale Mining Awards is to provide public affirmation for those who operate within the law and reinforce Government’s desire to achieve sustainable, responsible small-scale mining working in partnership with all stakeholders.

At a ceremony attended among others by the Chief of Staff, Mrs. Frema Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor and his two Deputies, George Mireku Duker and Benito Owusu Bio, Chief Executive of the Minerals Commission, and other stakeholders in the mining industry, Bright Kwabena Obeng of Obeng Mining Ventures has adjudged the Overall Best Small-Scale Miner.

In brief remarks, Bawumia indicated that despite its significant contribution to Ghana’s economy, gold mining, especially small-scale mining’s negative impact on our forests, waters, and farming has increasingly become a major concern.

Small scale mining, he noted, is not only competing with agriculture for land but is damaging waters and imposing huge costs on water systems, hence the Akufo-Addo government’s decision to re-engineer the governance framework of the sector through diverse interventions in an attempt to sanitize the Small-Scale Mining (SSM) subsector in particular.

Government, he reiterated, would continue to play its watchdog role in ensuring compliance with the law while working with stakeholders to address the growing complexities in the mining sector.

"As a government, the responsibility of being accountable for the stewardship of this sector by ensuring good governance in the exploitation of the minerals resources is not lost on us. We will continue to implement policies that will bring about a win-win situation for both government and industry players through effective collaboration with all well-meaning stakeholders like the Ghana Association of Small-Scale Miners," he assured.

Dr. Bawumia commended the Small-Scale Miners, saying, "To the membership of the Ghana Small Scale Miners Association (GNASSM), I wish to acknowledge your cooperation with the government in the implementation of the various interventions.

"Even though some of these interventions have affected you in one way or the other, most of you decided to work with government in streamlining the sector by doing the right thing.

"It is, therefore, worthwhile recognizing your efforts for choosing to regularize your activities and continue to apply yourselves well to the obligations imposed on you by your mineral rights.