The wreaths laid at the entrance had the inscriptions which read "RIP Mr. Edwin Provencal", "Rest well", "Rest in peace in advance Edwin Provencal", among others.
Rest in peace: BOST workers lay wreath to welcome CEO over attempt to deal with rot
Some aggrieved workers of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) have welcomed to work on Monday, February 7, 2022, the Chief Executive Officer of BOST, when they laid wreaths at the entrance of the office bearing the name of Edwin Provencal.
It is, however, not clear the intentions of the workers.
But Edwin Provencal said BOST was becoming an issue due to the varying conflicts of interest that is making it difficult for any appointed officer to salvage the image of the company adding that BOST had suffered successive scandals.
"Lately, transport owners’ activities on the adulteration and tampering of seals which is curbed by BOST and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has made us targets," he told Graphiconline.
He stated that the action of the workers was meant to stop the rot in the system to restore the image of the company and allow the government to rake in the needed revenues could be a factor that is allowing leading transporters who seem disgruntled about the Accra-Kumasi pipeline taking away their business.
According to him, an attempt to make things right and put an end to the rot at BOST caused him some disaffection.
He said: "I am not surprised because it could also be because some disgruntled staff are worried about the introduction of rigorous performance management systems to drive performance."
