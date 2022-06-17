Sack urban roads director over Islamic SHS incident - Kennedy Agyapong

He corroborated the claim by the students that the urban roads department failed to provide speed ramps on the road despite several requests from the school.

"We have evidence,.. the school has written to the Ashanti Regional Urban Roads director since 2010, the last one was September 2021, nothing has been done, people are dying, people get injured, damage to their cars.

"And all the letters get no results. I think somebody should be fired from there, honestly. If I were the minister, I will fire the urban roads director," Agyapong said.

He had led a delegation of some other MPs to the school to ascertain the facts pertaining to the brutal incident.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin had tasked the Select Committee on Defence and Interior to investigate the incident after police fired tear gas, leading to the collapse and injury of not less than 25 students.