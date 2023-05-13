Breaking news:
Sam George, Dzudzorli Gakpe, and Dominic Ayine re-elected as Parliamentary candidate

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has once again secured his seat as the Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency.

Sam X Dominic

The lawmaker in a narrow margin beat his opponent Michael Kwettey Nettey to retain his position as the constituency candidate elect.

Meanwhile, there were earlier reports of chaos at the Ningo Prampram poll center causing voting to halt but the intervention of the Police personnel restored calm at the premise.

Kwabena Duffuor Junior gathered 203 votes losing out to Hajia Nasira Afrah who polled 211 votes for the Sekyere Afram Plains constituency whereas the incumbent member of Parliament, Alex Adomako Mensah came third with 86 votes, and Prof. Edward Brenya secured 65 votes.

Dr. Dominic Akurintinga Ayine, Bolgatanga East Constituency incumbent MP, polled 292 votes against his contender Dr. Emmanuel Aberiinga polled 121 votes.

Coming in from the Sekondi constituency, Nyamekye Armah Blay won the parliamentary contest with 502 votes against Samuel Bissah's 307 with a total of four votes rejected

Parliamentary candidate for the Keta constituency, Dzudzorli Gakpe has also been re-elected.

