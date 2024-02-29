ADVERTISEMENT
Sam George grateful to Parliament for passing anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Dzata George has expressed gratitude to his colleague MPs for passing the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-LGBTQI+bill into law.

In an X post, he said he is grateful to his colleague sponsors who have waged the battle with him to a successful end.

He said the collective gratitude goes to the leadership and the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin for their guidance and leadership.

On Wednesday, February 28, 2024, Parliament has passed the anti-gay bill.

The bill, known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, was a Private Members Bill led by Sam Nartey George.

This follows years of the bill being in parliament, and having gone through several stages, amidst continuous backlash and attempts by anti-proponents of the bill to have it quashed, or at most, have portions of the bill revised.

Bagbin was about to initiate the processes for the third reading of the bill when the Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, requested for a break to discuss with the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

However, Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, Board Chair of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD Ghana), has conveyed her disappointment regarding Parliament's approval of the bill.

She remained optimistic that a future government might repeal the bill if the President assents to it.

This law stipulates that "unnatural carnal knowledge" is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years.

