Sam George grateful to Parliament for passing anti-LGBTQ+ bill

He said the collective gratitude goes to the leadership and the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin for their guidance and leadership.

On Wednesday, February 28, 2024, Parliament has passed the anti-gay bill.

The bill, known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, was a Private Members Bill led by Sam Nartey George.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

This follows years of the bill being in parliament, and having gone through several stages, amidst continuous backlash and attempts by anti-proponents of the bill to have it quashed, or at most, have portions of the bill revised.

Bagbin was about to initiate the processes for the third reading of the bill when the Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, requested for a break to discuss with the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

However, Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, Board Chair of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD Ghana), has conveyed her disappointment regarding Parliament's approval of the bill.

She remained optimistic that a future government might repeal the bill if the President assents to it.

ADVERTISEMENT